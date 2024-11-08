Trump's Chief of Staff Is a First

A senior political aide who steered the Republican presidential nominee's campaign will become his White House chief of staff and the first woman to hold the position. President-elect Donald Trump made the announcement Thursday, Politico reports, the first appointment of his new administration. "Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected," Trump said in a statement, adding, "I have no doubt that she will make our country proud."

Wiles became a figure of great influence in Trump's inner circle during the four-year campaign, managing his political operation while dealing with his lawyers on the criminal and civil cases he's been involved in, per the New York Times. She's also close with the Trump family. The president-elect did not pick an insider when he began his first term in 2017, selecting Reince Priebus, who was chairman of the Republican National Committee. He was in the job for six months, per the Hill. All told, Trump had four chiefs of staff in his four years in the White House.

The new chief of staff has little experience in Washington; she was a scheduler for Ronald Reagan and worked on Capitol Hill. More recently, Wiles was chief executive of Trump's Save America PAC before going to work on the campaign, per NPR. She's the daughter of the late NFL broadcaster Pat Summerall. The position does not require confirmation by the Senate. (Possible picks are emerging for other Trump appointments and nominations.)