Sanders Slams Democrats Over Election Losses

Sen. Bernie Sanders was reelected on Tuesday, but he's not surprised that Democrats lost the White House. Sanders, who caucuses with Democrats, sharply criticized the party in a statement posted on social media, USA Today reports. "It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them," the independent senator from Vermont said. "While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change. And they're right."

Sanders cited issues including wealth inequality, noting that while "the very rich are doing phenomenally well," weekly wages for the average American "are actually lower now then they were 50 years" when inflation is taken into account. "Will the big money interests and well-paid consultants who control the Democratic Party learn any real lessons from this disastrous campaign?" Sanders asked. "Will they understand the pain and political alienation that tens of millions of Americans are experiencing? Do they have any ideas as to how we can take on the increasingly powerful Oligarchy which has so much economic and political power? Probably not."

Sander, 83, was elected to a fourth term on Tuesday, the AP reports. He said he decided to run again because he didn't want to "walk away from Vermont" at a "difficult moment" in US history. His statement came as Democrats are "pointing fingers and scrambling for answers" in the aftermath of Tuesday's losses, the Hill reports, though there was some pushback. In a post on X, Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison called Sanders' remarks "straight up BS," adding that President Biden "was the most-pro worker President of my life time- saved Union pensions, created millions of good paying jobs and even marched in a picket line."