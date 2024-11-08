SpaceX Dragon Is About to Give the ISS a Shove

As NASA continues to work with SpaceX in planning the International Space Station's eventual demise , SpaceX will on Friday aim for a big first in anticipation of that event. A Dragon cargo spacecraft will fire up its engines for 12 1/2 minutes in what's called a reboost, in an attempt to push the ISS to a higher altitude and gather data that will inform the future SpaceX mission that will bring down the space station, reports Space.com . Other spacecraft have performed such boosts before, but never a SpaceX capsule.

"The data that we're going to collect ... will be very helpful in forming SpaceX's analysis on how the system performs, and this data is going to lead to future capabilities, namely the US deorbit vehicle," says Jared Metter, director of flight reliability at SpaceX, per FOX. The ISS hovers in low Earth orbit, just 250 miles above the Earth. That means that over time the planet's atmosphere pulls the space station down, necessitating an occasional push to send it back into higher altitudes.

SpaceX has been awarded an $843 million contract from NASA to develop the much larger Dragon deorbiting vehicle that will guide the ISS back to Earth no earlier than 2030, where it will mostly burn up upon reentry. Once SpaceX has built the spacecraft, it will hand it off to NASA, which will then run the ISS deorbiting mission. "This is an important flight test objective for this mission as we continue to increase the capabilities of all the vehicles on ISS," Bill Spetch, operations integration manager for the ISS, told reporters earlier this week, per SpacePolicyOnline.com. (More SpaceX stories.)