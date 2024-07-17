Powerful Capsule Will Shove ISS to Its Doom

SpaceX will use a powerful, souped-up capsule to shove the International Space Station out of orbit once time is up for the sprawling lab. NASA and Elon Musk's company on Wednesday outlined the plan to burn the space station up on reentry and plunge what's left into the ocean, ideally at the beginning of 2031 when it hits the 32-year mark, the AP reports. The space agency rejected other options, like taking the station apart and bringing everything home or handing the keys to someone else.