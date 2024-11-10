Trump Rejects Haley, Pompeo for Cabinet

"There is a desire to not have people with presidential ambitions" in President-elect Donald Trump's next Cabinet, a former senior administration official told Politico . In a Truth Social post , Trump announced Saturday that among the people who will not be invited back are former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. "I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country," Trump wrote.

Haley responded with a post saying she's proud to have worked with Trump and wishes "him, and all who serve, great success." Haley and Pompeo have criticized Trump in the past, per the New York Times, and both have supported aid for Ukraine, for which support has faded in the former president's sphere. And both appear to have presidential ambitions: Haley competed against Trump in the primaries, and Pompeo publicly considered a run. They endorsed Trump, but not as early as other former members of his first administration.

Trump was not happy with Haley's attacks during the campaign, which included calling him "totally unhinged." His attacks on her were personal and included shots at her husband and Indian heritage. But Haley spoke at the Republican National Convention—a late addition—and Trump had said, "I think she's gonna be on our team" if he won. The former official said Trump wasn't interested in revisiting Pompeo, either: "He got burned by Mike previously, and by Haley, and his foreign policy views are not aligned with the president." (More Donald Trump 2024 stories.)