Earlier this week, presidential contender Donald Trump informed fellow Republicans that they'll become persona non grata if they dare to donate to his remaining major GOP opponent, Nikki Haley—in short, they'll be "permanently barred from the MAGA camp" if they do so. On Friday, Haley scoffed at his warning, calling him "totally unhinged" during an appearance on Fox News . "He throws an absolute temper tantrum, talking about revenge," she said of his remarks during the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday. "Then he goes and says that he's gonna ban anyone from MAGA that donates to me."

Haley continued: "That's a president who's supposed to serve every person in America, and you're deciding that you're gonna have a club, and actually ban people from being in and out of your club?" Per the Messenger, Haley has also been having a little fun with Trump's admonishment, fundraising with a branded T-shirt that reads "Barred. Permanently." Politico notes that Haley has been pushing back hard at Trump and his apparent assumption that he'll be the GOP nominee, becoming combative on Tuesday with Fox hosts who inquired on whether she'd drop out soon.

"I don't care how much you all want to coronate Donald Trump," Haley said. And in a showing on Face the Nation earlier this month, Haley took a poke at Trump's mental faculties, saying he's "just not at the same level he was [in] 2016." On Friday, Haley also weighed in on a New York City jury mandating that Trump pay writer E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in her defamation suit against him, per USA Today. "Donald Trump wants to be the presumptive Republican nominee and we're talking about $83 million in damages," Haley wrote on X. "We're not talking about fixing the border. We're not talking about tackling inflation. America can do better than Donald Trump and Joe Biden." (Read more Nikki Haley stories.)