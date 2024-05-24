Nikki Haley announced on Wednesday that, despite their differences, she'd be voting for Donald Trump in November. It's not entirely clear if the two have completely buried the hatchet, but the former president cracked that door open a little more after a rally on Thursday afternoon in the Bronx, suggesting Haley could play a role in his next administration if he's reelected. "I think she's gonna be on our team because we have a lot of the same ideas, the same thoughts," Trump told News 12 . "I appreciated what she said."

He added that the back-and-forth between his camp and Haley's camp got "pretty nasty" when she was still in the race, but that Haley is a "very capable person, and I'm sure she's gonna be on our team in some form, absolutely." The New York Times details some of that nastiness, including Trump calling Haley "birdbrain" and Haley calling him "unhinged." It's not clear if this means Trump is reassessing whether Haley could serve as his running mate. Earlier this month, he posted on his Truth Social platform that the former South Carolina governor was "not under consideration" for the VP slot, though he did send her well wishes, per CBS News.

When asked specifically on Thursday about the vice president position, Trump stayed vague, firing off a bunch of names that might fit the bill. "You could take people like Ben Carson, you could take people like Marco Rubio, JD Vance," Trump said. "Elise [Stefanik] is doing a fantastic job. ... We have many people that would do a really fantastic job." He noted he would decide by "sometime during the convention," apparently referring to the RNC gathering in July. (He's reportedly currently keen on Sen. Tom Cotton.)