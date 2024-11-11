Stephen Miller Lands His Job in the White House

Trump appoints longtime adviser as his deputy chief of policy
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 11, 2024 10:52 AM CST
Stephen Miller Lands His Job in the White House
Stephen Miller speaks before former President Trump at a campaign rally in Lititz, Pa., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.   (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Donald Trump is naming longtime adviser Stephen Miller, an immigration hardliner, to be the deputy chief of policy in his new administration, reports the AP. Vice President-elect JD Vance posted a message of congratulations on Monday to Miller on X and said, "This is another fantastic pick by the president." Miller was a senior adviser in Trump's first term and has been a central figure in many of his policy decisions, notably his move to separate thousands of immigrant families as a deterrence program in 2018. Miller helped craft many of Trump's hardline speeches and plans on immigration. As CNN reports, Miller has said that a second Trump term would see 10 times as many deportations—to the tune of more than a million per year.

