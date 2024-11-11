Stephen Miller Lands His Job in the White House

Donald Trump is naming longtime adviser Stephen Miller, an immigration hardliner, to be the deputy chief of policy in his new administration, reports the AP. Vice President-elect JD Vance posted a message of congratulations on Monday to Miller on X and said, "This is another fantastic pick by the president." Miller was a senior adviser in Trump's first term and has been a central figure in many of his policy decisions, notably his move to separate thousands of immigrant families as a deterrence program in 2018. Miller helped craft many of Trump's hardline speeches and plans on immigration. As CNN reports, Miller has said that a second Trump term would see 10 times as many deportations—to the tune of more than a million per year.