Also on Fire: The Northeast

The West is usually the focus of news about US wildfires, but the Northeast is currently waging its own fiery battles as a regional drought continues to leave the land parched and ripe for blazes. Axios reports that an "abnormally dry fall" has firefighters hard at work, with a recent warning from the National Weather Service noting that the arid and windy conditions "could lead to fires over portions of southern New England, upstate New York, and northern New Jersey." Indeed, an inferno that straddled those two states took the life of an 18-year-old state parks worker on Saturday as he tried to help put out the Jennings Creek Fire in Sterling Forest, in New York's Orange County.

Drought: Last month, the Washington Post noted that a "record swath" of the United States had fallen into dry or drought conditions. According to the most recent US Drought Monitor map Thursday, 88% of the contiguous states in the US were considered at least abnormally dry—"the highest number in Drought Monitor's 25-year history," per Axios. About 153 million people reside in the affected areas.