Supermoon Quartet Wraps Up This Week

Better catch this week's supermoon. It will be a while until the next one. This will be the year's fourth and final supermoon, looking bigger and brighter than usual as it comes within about 225,000 miles of Earth on Thursday, per the AP. It won't reach its full lunar phase until Friday. The supermoon rises after the peak of the Taurid meteor shower and before the Leonids are most active. Last month's supermoon was 2,800 miles closer, making it the year's closest. The series started in August. In 2025, expect three supermoons beginning in October.