Gunfire Hits Airliner Over Haiti

Gunfire struck an airliner over Haiti's capital on Monday, injuring a flight attendant and prompting airlines to cancel flights to the country. Spirit Airlines said its flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Port-au-Prince was diverted to the Dominican Republic, where an inspection found damage to the plane consistent with gunfire, per NBC News . CNN reports data from FlightRadar24 shows the plane descending to an altitude of 550 feet just east of the airport, then pulling up quickly and passing up the runway. Toussaint Louverture International Airport later paused its operations. The crew member's injuries are minor, Spirit said.

The US State Department's mission issued an alert on Monday. "The US Embassy in Port-au-Prince is aware of gang-led efforts to block travel to and from Port-au-Prince which may include armed violence, and disruptions to roads, ports, and airports," it said. The State Department advises against Americans going to Haiti. Those already in Haiti are advised against traveling around the country—or trying to leave when it is unsafe to do so. Spirit suspended service to Port-au-Prince and Cap-Haitien, and JetBlue and American Airlines canceled Haiti flights until Thursday, per CNN. JetBlue waived cancelation fees through Saturday. Gang activity has enveloped Haiti for nearly a year. (The interim prime minister has been replaced.)