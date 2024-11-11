Tesla Jumps 9.1% as Markets Roll Higher

Elon Musk's Tesla was the strongest single force pushing the S&P 500 higher after rising 9.1%. Musk has become a close ally of Trump's. Tesla's stock jumped nearly 15% the day after the election and has kept rising.

Several pieces of what's known as the "Trump trade" also helped drive the market, as investors try to identify which companies will be winners under a second Trump term, the AP reports. JPMorgan Chase rose 1%, and bank stocks broadly led the market on expectations for stronger economic growth, less regulation from Washington and an increase in mergers and acquisitions. A White House more friendly to big tie-ups has helped Wall Street speculate about a merger between insurers Cigna Group and Humana, for example. It's been so feverish that Cigna said Monday it isn't pursuing a deal with Humana. Cigna's stock rose 7.3%, and Humana's sank 2%.

Stocks of companies more focused on the US economy were also rising more than the rest of the market, including a 1.5% rally for the smaller stocks in the Russell 2000 index, because they're seen as benefiting more from Trump's America First policies than big multinational companies. They helped offset a drop of 1.6% for Nvidia, which was the heaviest weight on the market and helped drag down the Nasdaq composite in particular. AbbVie, meanwhile, tumbled 12.6% after saying trials investigating its treatment for some adults with schizophrenia failed to show statistically significant improvement compared with a placebo group at week six.