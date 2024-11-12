Amsterdam Mayor Blames 'Toxic Cocktail' for Violence

A tram was burned and police officers were pelted with stones Monday night in the latest unrest in Amsterdam. CNN reports that videos show that people shouted antisemitic slurs as the tram was set alight, though it's not clear whether the incident was connected to the Thursday attacks on supporters of Israeli soccer team Maccabi Tel Aviv.

More arrests. Police said Monday five more people "suspected of public acts of violence against persons Thursday night" had been arrested, NBC News reports. The Amsterdam city government said 62 people arrested earlier, mostly for minor offenses, included 10 residents of Israel, reports the New York Times. Four people, all residents of the Netherlands, are still in custody on more serious charges, authorities said.