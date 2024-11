Amsterdam Mayor Blames 'Toxic Cocktail' for Violence

. According to the report from the mayor, police, and the city's public prosecutor, tensions began Wednesday night, when "racist and hateful chants" against Arabs were heard from Maccabi supporters gathered in the city for a game against Dutch side Ajax, reports the New York Times . Palestinian flags torn down and a taxi was vandalized by the Israeli fans. Around the same time, there were "online calls that appeared for taxi drivers to mobilize" and police had to escort Maccabi fans out of a casino where many taxi drivers had gathered.