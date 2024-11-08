Dutch PM 'Horrified' by Attacks on Israeli Soccer Fans

After attacks on fans of Israeli soccer team Maccabi Tel Aviv in Amsterdam overnight, Israeli airline El Al is offering free "rescue flights" and people have been warned not to display Jewish or Israeli symbols on the city's streets. Police said at least five people were injured and more than 60 others arrested in what officials described as antisemitic attacks on the Israeli team's fans, the New York Times reports. Israel's embassy in the US said hundreds of fans were "ambushed and attacked" as they left the Johan Cruyff stadium after Maccabi's 5-0 loss to Dutch side Ajax in a Europa League match, reports CNN . Around 3,000 Israeli fans were in Amsterdam for the game, reports Reuters .

Numerous videos online show violence against Israeli fans, with one being punched unconscious and another being forced to say "Free Palestine," the BBC reports. There are also videos of people believed to be Maccabi fans chanting anti-Palestinian slogans and ripping down Palestinian flags. Israeli authorities said 10 people were injured and hundreds more were beseiged in hotels overnight, the Times of Israel reports. Around 9am, Israel's foreign ministry said it was safe to leave hotels for the airport, but urged people not to display Jewish or Israeli symbols. The ministry initially said military cargo planes would be sent to bring Israelis home, but it later decided civilian aviation would be sufficient.

In a post on X, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said he was "horrified by the antisemitic attacks on Israeli citizens." He said he had contacted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "to stress that the perpetrators will be identified and prosecuted." Officials in Israel and elsewhere called the attacks a "pogrom." "Horrified by the attacks tonight in Amsterdam, which are terribly reminiscent of a classic pogrom," Deborah Lipstadt, the US special envoy to combat antisemitism, said in a post on X. "I am also deeply disturbed by how long the reported attacks lasted and call on the government to conduct a thorough investigation into security force intervention and on how these despicable attacks transpired."