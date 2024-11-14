Cybertruck Now Averages a Recall Every 2 Months

If you own a Cybertruck, you probably saw this coming. Tesla has announced the sixth recall in a year for the pricey Cybertruck, this time over defective drive inverters. Some 2,431 vehicles are affected, the National Highway Traffic Administration said Wednesday. Unlike the last recall, in which an over-the-air software update was needed to fix a camera display issue on more than 27,000 vehicles, this recall requires the physical replacement of the drive inverter, which powers the wheels, per CNBC .

"If the inverter stops producing torque, the driver loses the ability to apply torque to the vehicle using the accelerator pedal resulting in a loss of propulsion, which may increase the risk of a collision," Tesla says in a statement, adding it is not aware of any collisions or injuries as a result. The recall applies to Cybertrucks built between Nov. 6, 2023 and July 30, 2024, which have metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors in the drive inverter, per USA Today. Tesla is to replace the part without charge. (More Tesla stories.)