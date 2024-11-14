Man Found Dead in Gym Tanning Bed After 3 Days

Derek Sink entered a Planet Fitness location on the south side of Indianapolis on Friday. Three days later, he was found there dead. The 39-year-old's body was discovered around 8:30am Monday inside a tanning bed at the gym. A needle was found in the room with him, family members tell WTHR , noting Sink suffered from substance abuse issues. He also wore an ankle monitor. After family reported Sink missing on Sunday, police traced the device, learning Sink had never left the Planet Fitness.

Many are now questioning how Sink's body could have gone unnoticed so long. According to the Indianapolis Star, the Planet Fitness location closed at 9pm Friday but was open from 7am-7pm on Saturday and Sunday. It reopened at 5am on Monday morning. A woman who visited early Monday said there was a foul odor in the building that intensified near the tanning beds, WTHR reports. Others suggested a lack of attention by staff members.

Sink's family has called for stricter policies related to cleaning and end-of-day checks, per WTHR. The gym remains in operation as the Indianapolis Metro Police Department continues to investigate the death. The Marion County Coroner's Office "will determine the exact manner and cause," the department said Tuesday, per People. A chief corporate affairs officer at Planet Fitness said "we were deeply saddened by the passing of one of our members, and the franchise owner is working with the local authorities in their investigation," per the Star. (More Planet Fitness stories.)