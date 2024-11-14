Charles Manson Admits More Murders in Unearthed Calls

Charles Manson, the cult leader behind a string of murders in California in the late 1960s, claimed to have killed others in the years prior, according to never-before-released audio. A new Peacock docuseries takes from more than 100 hours of prison phone calls with the cult leader recorded over 20 years. In one audio clip included in a trailer , Manson describes getting "involved in stuff over my head" while living in Mexico. "Got involved in a couple of killings," he says, per the Guardian . "I left my .357 Magnum in Mexico City, and I left some dead people on the beach." In another clip, he says, "I stabbed a mother------ to death." And in a third, he says, "If a dude just looks at me funny, I'll shoot him."

"There's a whole part of my life that nobody knows about," Manson remarks in the trailer. "I'd murder everybody I could. I'd kill y'all if I had the chance." In his early years, Manson spent time in jail for petty crimes. By the 1960s, he began drawing followers, mostly young women, to what became known as the Manson Family. He would later instruct followers to gruesomely kill seven people—including the eight-months-pregnant actor Sharon Tate—over two days in August 1969, "effectively ending the free love movement," per Oxygen. "Susie handed me a knife and said I love you so much. I took her life for you," Manson recalls of follower Susan Atkins in one audio clip.

Convicted in 1971, Manson and the followers involved in the killings received life sentences. Manson died in prison in 2017. His former followers, friends, and journalists react to the audio in the three-part docuseries, Making Manson, to be released Tuesday. Manson not only admits to killings before the era of the Manson Family but challenges the theory that the 1969 killings were meant to start an apocalyptic race war, Oxygen reports. Manson also talks about his childhood and early criminal exploits and reflects on his life before death. "I never said I was innocent," he says in the trailer. "I said I didn't break the law." (More Charles Manson stories.)