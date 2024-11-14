Necklace Linked to Marie Antoinette's Downfall Sold at Auction

"There is obviously a niche in the market for historical jewels with fabulous provenances," Sotheby's jewelry specialist Andres White Correal said after a diamond-studded necklace with a possible link to Marie Antoinette's downfall sold for more than double the pre-sale estimate. Some of the approximately 500 jewels in the necklace are believed to have come from the necklace at the heart of the 1785 "Affair of the Diamond Necklace," which severely damaged the reputation of Antoinette and the French monarchy in general, CBS News reports. The queen and her husband, Louis XVI, were guillotined in 1793 amid the French Revolution.

After a long bidding battle, the necklace, believed to have been crafted in the late 1700s, was sold at an auction in Geneva Wednesday for $4.81 million. It had been valued at around $2.2 million before the auction. White Correal said the night was "electric" and the anonymous buyer was "ecstatic." "She was ready to fight and she did," he said. With historical jewels, he said, "people are not only buying the object, they are buying all the history that is attached to it."

The diamonds from the necklace involved in the Antoinette scandal were sold on the black market and are "almost impossible to trace," Reuters notes, but experts believe the age and quality of the jewels of the necklace in the Sotheby's auction strongly suggest a link.