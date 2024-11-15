Florida's Next Senator Could Be a Trump

President-elect Trump's decision to nominate Sen. Marco Rubio for secretary of state could put a family member in the Senate—Lara Trump, his daughter-in-law. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will have the power to appoint a replacement if Rubio is confirmed, and Florida's other senator is among those urging him to name Lara Trump, the New York Times reports. She "would be a GREAT Senator and represent Floridians well," Sen. Rick Scott said in a post on X Thursday, the day after he lost his bid to become the chamber's next majority leader . Lara Trump, a former TV producer, married Eric Trump in 2014.

Lara Trump, who became co-chair of the Republican National Committee in March, told Sean Hannity on Fox News that she "would love to serve the people of Florida" and "would love to consider" replacing Rubio. She said Thursday that she hadn't spoken to DeSantis about the seat, but noted that Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who represents a Tampa-area district, would also like to see her become a senator. DeSantis' chief of staff James Uthmeier and Ashley Moody, Florida's attorney general, are also considered contenders for the seat, Axios reports.