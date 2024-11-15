Annual Revelry Was 'Too Much' for This Baby Red Panda

While the United States was in its final hours of a tense election on Nov. 5, locals in Scotland were kicking back to enjoy Bonfire Night , aka Guy Fawkes Day, an annual celebration held each year on that date to commemorate a failed 1605 attempt to blow up the House of Lords and kill England's King James I. Local events typically include some kind of fireworks, but officials from the Edinburgh Zoo say those pyrotechnics may have led to the demise of one of its furry residents: a 3-month-old red panda named Roxie, per the Guardian . "Very sadly, she choked on her vomit ... and our vets believe this was probably a reaction to fireworks," says Ben Supple, deputy chief executive of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, which runs the zoo.

Supple cites the "frightening noises" that accompanied the light show in the sky, which "seem to have been too much for her," despite Roxie having access to her den. Veterinarians tell the BBC that Roxie's mother, 9-year-old Ginger, had also died suddenly, five days earlier, perhaps also from "firework stress." There are control zones where fireworks are banned around the Scottish capital, but Supple shrugs his shoulders at that supposed protection, noting to the Guardian that "the noise from fireworks can travel over large distances," affecting the animals even if the fireworks aren't right on top of them.

A petition signed by more than a million people and delivered to Downing Street asks to lower the accepted decibel level for privately held fireworks to 97, around what a fire alarm sounds like (down from 120, which approaches the sound level of a thunderclap), as well as to restrict the use of private fireworks to certain holidays only, including New Year's Eve, Diwali, and Bonfire Night. The AP notes that the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is also lobbying for tighter rules around pyrotechnics to protect local pets, livestock, and zoo inhabitants, including endangered species like the red panda. (More red panda stories.)