The Senate Has Its Next Majority Leader

It's John Thune of South Dakota
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 13, 2024 11:25 AM CST
The Senate Has Its Next Majority Leader
Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, speaks in support of Ohio Republican candidate for the United States Senate, Bernie Moreno (not pictured) during a bus tour stop for the Ohio Senate race in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024.   (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)

Republicans have elected South Dakota Sen. John Thune as the next Senate majority leader, completing a momentous shift in their leadership that elevates a top deputy of Sen. Mitch McConnell into a key position as President-elect Trump returns to the White House. Thune, who is 63 and in his fourth Senate term, has promised to work closely with Trump despite differences the two have had over the years, reports the AP. He beat out two other competitors, Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and Rick Scott of Florida, by gaining majority support from GOP senators in a secret ballot vote.

Republicans are replacing Kentucky's McConnell, the longest serving Senate party leader, as they prepare to take majority control with the 53 seats they won in last week's elections. Like McConnell, Thune hails from the Republican Party's more traditional wing. He has held the Republican whip position—the No. 2 in party leadership—since 2019. At times, Thune has countered Trump's wishes for Congress, and he broke publicly with Trump over the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. But in recent months, Thune has realigned with Trump, and the two have been consulting on how to implement the incoming president's agenda.

(More John Thune stories.)

Get breaking news in your inbox.
What you need to know, as soon as we know it.
Sign up
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X