Crypto's 'Clyde' Gets 5 Years, Asks for Leniency for 'Bonnie'

A computer expert who stole bitcoin worth billions of dollars at current prices—and then spent years laundering some of the hacked cryptocurrency with help from his wife—was sentenced on Thursday to five years in prison. Ilya Lichtenstein masterminded one of the largest-ever thefts from a virtual currency exchange before he and his wife, Heather Rhiannon Morgan, carried out an elaborate scheme to liquidate the stolen funds, according to federal prosecutors. The pair were dubbed the "Bonnie and Clyde" of cryptocurrency. The judge is scheduled to sentence Morgan on Monday. Lichtenstein pleaded with the judge to spare his wife from prison, blaming himself for her involvement, the AP reports.

US District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly told Lichtenstein that his theft was "meticulously planned" and not an impulsive act. "It's important to send a message that you can't commit these crimes with impunity, that there are consequences to them," she said.