Trump Delivers First Post-Election Speech

President-elect Trump praised nominees including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in his first public post-election speech. Trump, speaking to an America First Policy Institute gala at his Mar-a-Lago resort Thursday night, described last week's election as "the most consequential election in the last 129 years," the BBC reports.
- Trump said Kennedy, his choice for health secretary, "wants to make people healthy. It's driven him pretty wild over the last number of years," ABC News reports. "And today I nominated him for, I guess—if you like health, and if you like people that live a long time, it's the most important position." He added: I just looked at the news reports. People like you, Bobby. Don't get too popular, Bobby."