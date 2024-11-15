Trump Delivers First Post-Election Speech

President-elect Trump praised nominees including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in his first public post-election speech. Trump, speaking to an America First Policy Institute gala at his Mar-a-Lago resort Thursday night, described last week's election as "the most consequential election in the last 129 years," the BBC reports.

Trump said Kennedy, his choice for health secretary, "wants to make people healthy. It's driven him pretty wild over the last number of years," ABC News reports. "And today I nominated him for, I guess—if you like health, and if you like people that live a long time, it's the most important position." He added: I just looked at the news reports. People like you, Bobby. Don't get too popular, Bobby."