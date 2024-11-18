Malala 'Shocked' at How Quickly Afghan Women Lost Rights

Malala Yousafzai, the crusading activist who has been fighting for the rights of women and girls since childhood, says she's been shocked at how quickly those rights have been eroded in Afghanistan since the Taliban retook control in 2021. "I never imagined that the rights of women would be compromised so easily," the 27-year-old tells the BBC, reflecting on the morality laws that have stripped women and girls of dozens of rights relating to everything from travel and education to clothing, singing, and even making eye contact. "The restrictions are just so extreme that it does not even make sense to anybody." It was in neighboring Pakistan where Yousafzai was shot by a member of the Taliban as she sat on a school bus at age 15.