Malala 'Shocked' at How Quickly Afghan Women Lost Rights

Activist reflects on the state of Afghanistan in advance of documentary release
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 18, 2024 6:11 AM CST
Malala Yousafzai, executive producer of "Bread & Roses," poses at the premiere of the documentary film on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles.   (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Malala Yousafzai, the crusading activist who has been fighting for the rights of women and girls since childhood, says she's been shocked at how quickly those rights have been eroded in Afghanistan since the Taliban retook control in 2021. "I never imagined that the rights of women would be compromised so easily," the 27-year-old tells the BBC, reflecting on the morality laws that have stripped women and girls of dozens of rights relating to everything from travel and education to clothing, singing, and even making eye contact. "The restrictions are just so extreme that it does not even make sense to anybody." It was in neighboring Pakistan where Yousafzai was shot by a member of the Taliban as she sat on a school bus at age 15.

Yousafzai, the youngest-ever winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, is an executive producer on Bread & Roses, a documentary being released on Apple TV+ this month that follows three Afghan women living under Taliban rule. "I could not believe that so much of the Afghanistan that women had built for themselves was going to be taken back from them," Yousafzai tells ScreenRant, calling the situation "shocking." "They had fought really hard for their rights. You can see, in the documentary, how these women had spent years and years on their education, on their work, on starting new careers, and suddenly all of that was taken away." (More Malala Yousafzai stories.)

