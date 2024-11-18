Spirit Airlines Files for Bankruptcy

Spirit Airlines filed for bankruptcy on Monday, and it was unclear whether the discount flier would be able to survive the debt restructuring. What to know:

Those who have tickets or were looking to buy tickets are fine. "Guests can continue to book and fly without interruption and can use all tickets, credits and loyalty points as normal," says the airline in a statement. Factors: Strong competition from bigger airlines offering discounts; a glut of flights from rivals to "leisure" destinations—the keystone to Spirit's business; engine trouble that has grounded planes; and rising labor costs contributed to the Chapter 11 filing, reports the Wall Street Journal. The airline has lost more than $2.5 billion since 2020, notes the AP.