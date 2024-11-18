Controversy Over Defense Pick Caught Trump Team Off Guard

Donald Trump has made clear to aides that he's sticking with Fox host Pete Hegseth as his pick for defense secretary amid allegations of a sexual assault, reports the New York Times. The newspaper's Maggie Haberman reports that Trump spoke with Hegseth a few days ago, after the Trump team first learned of the 2017 incident. Hegseth has acknowledged that he paid an undisclosed amount to the woman as part of a financial settlement that includes a non-disclosure clause. Police in Monterey, California, investigated the allegations at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa but brought no charges. Hegseth maintained the sex in his hotel room was consensual, but a friend of the woman sent the Trump team a detailed memo outlining their encounter and disputing that.