Controversy Over Defense Pick Caught Trump Team Off Guard

Donald Trump has made clear to aides that he's sticking with Fox host Pete Hegseth as his pick for defense secretary amid allegations of a sexual assault, reports the New York Times. The newspaper's Maggie Haberman reports that Trump spoke with Hegseth a few days ago, after the Trump team first learned of the 2017 incident. Hegseth has acknowledged that he paid an undisclosed amount to the woman as part of a financial settlement that includes a non-disclosure clause. Police in Monterey, California, investigated the allegations at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa but brought no charges. Hegseth maintained the sex in his hotel room was consensual, but a friend of the woman sent the Trump team a detailed memo outlining their encounter and disputing that.
The allegations did not emerge in the vetting of Hegseth because the settlement was confidential, per the Times, which ends on a line that could wind up spelling trouble for Hegseth should the controversy not fade: Trump "often dislikes when people connected to him get negative media coverage." Meanwhile:
- The names: Trump is on a record pace with nominations in his first two weeks as president-elect, notes Axios. The Washington Post counts 14 major ones in a chart.
- Treasury battle: However, Trump has regrouped on a major outstanding post—Treasury secretary, per the Wall Street Journal. The newspaper reports that a "messy fight" among candidates has irked Trump and his advisers. Hedge fund manager Scott Bessent and Cantor Fitzgerald exec Howard Lutnick were the early favorites, but new names include adviser Kevin Warsh, Apollo exec Marc Rowan, and GOP Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee.
