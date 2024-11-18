Russian Ballet Star, 39, Dies in Fall From Balcony

A famed Russian ballet star has died after falling off a fifth-floor balcony in St. Petersburg. TMZ reports that 39-year-old Vladimir Shklyarov, named in 2020 as an Honored Artist of Russia, took his fatal fall on Saturday, which has preliminarily been ruled an accident, per Russian state news agency Ria Novosti. "It is with profound sadness that the Mariinsky Theatre announces the untimely passing of principal dancer Vladimir Shklyarov," the theater, of which Shklyarov was the highest-ranked dancer, said in a Monday statement . "His loss is deeply felt by the entire Mariinsky family and the wider ballet world."

Shklyarov—who graduated from the elite Vaganova Academy of Russian Ballet—had been a vocal opponent of his country's invasion of Ukraine, noting in a since-deleted Instagram post from March 2022, "It is impossible to watch everything that is happening today without tears." Critics of Russia have died in similar ways, though fellow Russian dancer Irina Baranovskaya called Shklyarov's death a "stupid, unbearable accident." She says he'd stepped out onto the narrow balcony to "get some air and smoke" and "lost his balance," per the Guardian. That outlet also reports that Shklyarov had been taking painkillers for an injured back and was to have spinal surgery on Monday.

"You were so loved by your audience. You were the favorite partner of many ballerinas," fellow dancer Diana Vishneva wrote Saturday on Instagram. "My beautiful Romeo, my brave Prince in Cinderella. You were an incredible father to your kids. I wish your family all the strength. Rest in peace." A federal investigation has been launched to look into his death. Shklyarov is survived by wife Maria Shirinkina, who's a Mariinsky ballerina, and their two children. (More ballet stories.)