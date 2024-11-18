Kari Lake Settles 2022 Defamation Case

Kari Lake has lost her 2024 Senate race in Arizona, and now she has reached a settlement in a defamation lawsuit against her in her 2022 loss in the Grand Canyon State's gubernatorial election. As the Washington Post reports, Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer had sued Lake over her claims that he caused her to lose the election. Lake refused to concede after she lost to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs by 17,000 votes. A look:

The settlement: There are no details on a dollar amount, but court records show that "an agreed upon settlement disposition has been reached as to all parties and claims." Richer said Sunday that "both sides are satisfied with the result."