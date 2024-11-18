Kari Lake Settles 2022 Defamation Case

Onetime gubernatorial candidate said Maricopa County official helped steal the election from her
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 18, 2024 12:57 PM CST
Kari Lake Settles 2022 Defamation Case
Arizona Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake speaks to the media outside a polling station, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Mesa, Ariz.   (AP Photo/Matt York)

Kari Lake has lost her 2024 Senate race in Arizona, and now she has reached a settlement in a defamation lawsuit against her in her 2022 loss in the Grand Canyon State's gubernatorial election. As the Washington Post reports, Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer had sued Lake over her claims that he caused her to lose the election. Lake refused to concede after she lost to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs by 17,000 votes. A look:

  • The settlement: There are no details on a dollar amount, but court records show that "an agreed upon settlement disposition has been reached as to all parties and claims." Richer said Sunday that "both sides are satisfied with the result."

  • What Richer sought: Among other things, Richer wanted compensation for increased security he installed at his house, along with punitive damages for mental stress on him and his wife. Per the Hill, Richer says Lake's statements resulted in harassment and threats on his life.
  • The background: In what the Post calls a "rare legal maneuver," Lake decided not to defend her statements about Richer, instead opting for the court to issue an amount of damages owed to Richer. In essence, she was "legally conceding that her claims about Richer were false," per the Arizona Mirror.
  • The fallout: Richer, a Republican, lost his primary earlier this year to a candidate endorsed by Lake.
