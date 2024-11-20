Netanyahu Offers $5M to Anyone Who Frees a Hostage

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday offered $5 million to anyone who returns an Israeli hostage taken by Hamas, and promised to also grant the person safe passage out of Gaza, the New York Times reports. The offer was an increase on the "several million" he's previously promised, the Times of Israel reports. "I want to say to those who are holding our hostages: Whoever dares to harm our hostages will pay the price. We will pursue you and we will find you," the PM said during a visit to troops in Gaza. "To those who want to leave this entanglement I say: Whoever brings us a hostage, will find a safe way out for himself and his family. We will also give $5 million for every hostage."