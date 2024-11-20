42-Year-Old Activist's Suicide Rattles Iran

His was a life defined by political protest—and ended by it. The New York Times reports Iran has been shaken by the death by suicide of anti-regime activist Kianoosh Sanjari, who pledged to take his own life last Tuesday if four political prisoners weren't freed by 7pm the next day. Last Wednesday evening, the 42-year-old shared a photo taken from the edge of a commercial building in central Tehran, made a final post to X , and jumped.

In that last post, Sanjari wrote, "No one should be imprisoned for expressing their opinions. Protest is the right of every Iranian citizen. My life will end after this tweet but let's not forget that we die and die for the love of life, not death. I wish that one day Iranians will wake up and overcome slavery."

Sanjari was first arrested as a 17-year-old who was protesting in support of student activists; he cycled in and out of Iranian prisons and psychiatric institutions over the next two decades as "Iran tried to silence him." Sanjari served a two-year sentence in the notorious Evin prison on charges of "threatening national security" then fled the country in 2007, obtaining asylum in the US and remaining there from 2008 to 2016; during part of the time, he worked as a journalist for the Persian Service of Voice of America. He returned to Iran to care for his ill mother, believing enough time had passed that he would be safe. He wasn't.

After being swiftly arrested, Sanjari served five years, during which he was moved to government psychiatric facilities half a dozen times. The Times reports that "out of all of Mr. Sanjari's activism, his resolve to expose the abuse he endured in the psychiatric institutions may stand out most. He called it the 'darkest period' of his life." In a 2022 interview with Deutsche Welle, he said, "The positive effect of solitary confinement on me was that it made me more patient and resilient. It expanded my worldview and revealed to me the ugliness of dictatorship. However, I cannot deny that solitary confinement also disturbed my soul and spirit." If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available: Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. (More Iran stories.)