Climate Change Has Given Hurricanes Extra Oomph

Human-caused climate change made Atlantic hurricanes about 18mph stronger in the last six years, a new scientific study found Wednesday. For most of the storms—40 of them—the extra oomph from warmer oceans made the storms jump an entire hurricane category, according to the study published in the journal Environmental Research: Climate. A Category 5 storm causes more than 400 times the damage of a minimal Category 1 hurricane, more than 140 times the damage of a minimal Category 3 hurricane, and more than five times the damage of a minimal Category 4 storm, per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. For three storms, including this month's Rafael, the climate change factor goosed wind speed so much that the winds increased by two storm categories, per the AP .

This isn't about more storms, but increasing power from the worst ones, authors said. "We know that the intensity of these storms is causing a lot more catastrophic damage in general," says lead study author Daniel Gifford, a climate scientist at Climate Central, which does research on global warming. "Damages do scale [up] with the intensity." The effect was especially noticeable in stronger storms. The study looked at 2019 to 2023, but the authors then did a quick addition for the named storms this year, all of which had a bump due to climate change.

"We had two Category 5 storms here in 2024," Gifford said. "Our analysis shows that we would have had zero Category 5 storms without human-caused climate change." In 85% of the storms studied in the last six years, the authors saw a fingerprint of climate change in storm strength, per Gifford. Eight storms increased by at least 25mph in wind speed. This year's three most devastating storms—Beryl, Helene, and Milton—increased by 18mph, 16mph, and 24mph, respectively, due to climate change, the authors said.

story continues below

Warm water is the main fuel of hurricanes. The warmer the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico get, the more potential energy goes into storms. Other factors—such as high-level crosswinds and dry air—can act to weaken hurricanes. The waters in the hurricane area have increased by 2 to 3 degrees Fahrenheit in general, Gifford said. Past studies have shown that climate change has made hurricanes intensify quicker and move slower, which causes even more rain to be dumped. More here. (More hurricanes stories.)