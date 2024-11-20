It's a Sign Russia's War on Ukraine Is 'Escalating'

The United States Embassy in Kyiv closed its doors Wednesday as it issued a warning that Russia might launch "a significant air attack." It said it had "received specific information" about a possible attack but did not elaborate; employees were advised to shelter in place and Americans were told to heed air-raid alerts. The New York Times reports Ukraine's capital is frequently the target of drone and missile attacks, "but the embassy rarely issues such a specific alert or shuts down." CNN goes further, reporting the embassy had not previously fully closed since the war began in February 2022. More: