World / Russia-Ukraine war It's a Sign Russia's War on Ukraine Is 'Escalating' In rare move, US closes its embassy in Kyiv for the day By Kate Seamons, Newser Staff Posted Nov 20, 2024 7:40 AM CST Copied A view of the US Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko, File) The United States Embassy in Kyiv closed its doors Wednesday as it issued a warning that Russia might launch "a significant air attack." It said it had "received specific information" about a possible attack but did not elaborate; employees were advised to shelter in place and Americans were told to heed air-raid alerts. The New York Times reports Ukraine's capital is frequently the target of drone and missile attacks, "but the embassy rarely issues such a specific alert or shuts down." CNN goes further, reporting the embassy had not previously fully closed since the war began in February 2022. More: Russia on Tuesday promised to "react accordingly" to what Russia Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called "a qualitatively new phase of the Western war against Russia." He was speaking of Ukraine's first-ever use of American-made ballistic missiles, which were fired into Russian territory on Tuesday. Over the weekend, President Biden authorized the use of long-range missiles provided by the US for strikes deeper into Russia. CNN sees the closure as "a stark reflection of how this war is escalating," though "it is unlikely Russians will hit the US Embassy directly—that would be a severe escalation in the closing months of a White House soon to be replaced by a more sympathetic President-elect Donald Trump." The Times puts some numbers to what Kyiv has suffered so far: It reports that in the first 1,000 days of war, more than 2,500 missiles and drones have been unleashed on the capital from Russia, per data from the city's military administration. About half of the attacks have occurred in 2024. And while there have been around 1,370 air alerts to date, the paper notes there is rarely much of a heads up when ballistic missiles are launched. Due to their speed, they can reach their target within minutes. The AP reports Italy and Greece also closed their embassies in Kyiv, but the UK opted to keep its embassy open. (More Russia-Ukraine war stories.) Report an error