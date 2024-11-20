53 Days Later, Asheville Residents Can Drink the Water

Ben Hanna heard the news at the local hardware store. "Hey! The water is coming back on!" yelled an employee, prompting cheers from shoppers. It's no wonder. Residents of Asheville, North Carolina, have been without drinkable tap water since Tropical Storm Helene unleashed devastating floods and mudslides on the city of 95,000 in late September. But with Monday's announcement that safe drinking water was restored, "we don't have to worry about getting sick from the water that's coming into our houses right now, and that is one little load that's been lifted off of our minds," Hanna tells the New York Times. For weeks, residents lugged water from creeks just so they could flush their toilets. They had to visit disaster relief sites to bathe, do laundry, and pick up bottled water.
Running water was restored late last month, but it contained too much sediment to safely drink, per the Times. Officials initially expected residents to be without drinkable tap water until Christmas. But "a multi-layered filtration curtain" in the North Fork Reservoir, which supplies 80% of the city's water, helped speed things along, per the Charlotte Observer. The Times reports 120 water samples were tested over the weekend and came back clean, allowing a boil water notice to be lifted. This means many of Asheville's coffee shops, bars, and breweries can reopen for the first time in 53 days. "This is a big step to at least getting back to normal functioning," a brewery owner tells the Observer. But "the recovery overall is going to be months, years." (More North Carolina stories.)