53 Days Later, Asheville Residents Can Drink the Water

Ben Hanna heard the news at the local hardware store. "Hey! The water is coming back on!" yelled an employee, prompting cheers from shoppers. It's no wonder. Residents of Asheville, North Carolina, have been without drinkable tap water since Tropical Storm Helene unleashed devastating floods and mudslides on the city of 95,000 in late September. But with Monday's announcement that safe drinking water was restored, "we don't have to worry about getting sick from the water that's coming into our houses right now, and that is one little load that's been lifted off of our minds," Hanna tells the New York Times. For weeks, residents lugged water from creeks just so they could flush their toilets. They had to visit disaster relief sites to bathe, do laundry, and pick up bottled water.