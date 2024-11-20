Johnson Bans Trans People From Capitol Bathrooms

Two weeks after the first openly transgender person was elected to Congress , House Speaker Mike Johnson has announced a change in bathroom policy. "All single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings—such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms—are reserved for individuals of that biological sex," the Republican said Wednesday. "It is important to note that each Member office has its own private restroom, and unisex restrooms are available throughout the Capitol," he said, adding, "Women deserve women's only spaces." Johnson has the authority to issue the policy under House rules that state the speaker has "general control" of the facilities, the Hill reports.

It's not clear how the policy, which applies to lawmakers and thousands of other people who work in the buildings, will be enforced, USA Today reports. Johnson made the announcement on Trans Day of Remembrance, which honors people killed by anti-trans violence. Earlier this week, Rep. Nancy Mace, a Republican from South Carolina, introduced a resolution to ban trans women from women's bathrooms at the Capitol. She said it was "100% because of" Rep.-elect Sarah McBride, the Washington Post reports.

In a statement on X Wednesday, McBride said she will follow the rule. "I'm not here to fight about bathrooms. I'm here to fight for Delawareans and to bring down the costs facing families. Like all members, I will follow the rules outlined by Speaker Johnson, even if I disagree with them," she said, calling the focus on the issue an "effort to distract from the real issues facing this country." McBride said serving in Congress "will be the honor of a lifetime—and I continue to look forward to getting to know my future colleagues on both sides of the aisle." (More Mike Johnson stories.)