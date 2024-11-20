Biden Flips Policy, Will Send Mines to Ukraine

Officials say policy change is needed to slow down Russian advance
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 20, 2024 2:35 PM CST
Biden Changes Policy, Agrees to Send Mines to Ukraine
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky awards servicemen in the frontline city of Pokrovsk, Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024.   (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

With two months left to go in his presidency, President Biden has made another policy change to help Ukraine as Russian troops advance. Defense secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday that the administration has agreed to supply Ukraine with anti-personnel land mines, the New York Times reports. Austin said the policy change is a response to Russia's changing tactics. He said Russian ground troops, not armored personnel carriers, are leading the advance and there is "a need for things that can help slow down that effort on the part of the Russians," the AP reports. Austin said the mines would not be used in heavily populated areas.

  • The mines: Austin said the mines would be "nonpersistent" mines. Such mines, unlike the ones that kill or injure people years after conflicts end, lose their battery charge or self-destruct within days or weeks, the Washington Post reports. "The land mines that we would look to provide them would be land mines that are not persistent, you know, we can control when they would self-activate, self-detonate and that makes it far more safer eventually than the things that they are creating on their own," Austin said.

  • Opposition: The move was widely condemned by human rights groups. The International Campaign to Ban Landmines called the decision "unconscionable," saying: "As the world's largest donor to mine clearance efforts, the United States is now paradoxically contributing to the very problem it spends hundreds of millions of dollars annually to solve." Neither the US nor Russia—which has heavily mined a vast area of eastern Ukraine—are among the 164 countries that signed a 1997 treaty against the use of anti-personnel land mines.
  • Biden is reversing his own policy: Biden is reversing a policy he introduced in 2022 banning the use of landmines outside the Korean Peninsula. The 2022 policy reversed a policy change from Donald Trump, who was reversing a policy brought in by Barack Obama.

  • The reason for the shift: Russia, which is advancing at the fastest rate since 2022, "is attacking Ukrainian lines in the east with waves of troops, regardless of the casualties that they're suffering," an administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, tells the Post. "So the Ukrainians are obviously taking losses, and more towns and cities are at risk of falling. These mines were made specifically to combat exactly this."
  • More on the Russian tactics: According to the BBC, Russia's tactics "currently involve sending small groups of soldiers—sometimes no more than three to five men—to walk or ride motorbikes behind Ukrainian positions." The troops are often killed or captured, but Ukrainian forces can be overwhelmed when the squads are sent out every 20 minutes for hours at a time, as is happening in besieged towns in the country's east.
(Biden has also agreed to allow Ukraine to fire US-made missiles at Russia.)

