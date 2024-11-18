1 Dead, Dozens Ill in E. Coli Outbreak Linked to Carrots

One person has died and dozens more have been sickened in an E. coli outbreak linked to organic carrots. Many popular brands are affected, including Cal-Organic, Bunny Luv, Nature's Promise, O Organics, Simple Truth, and store brands from Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Sprouts, Wegmans, Target, Kroger, and Raley's; for a complete list, see the FDA's information page. The impacted products include both whole and baby carrots from Grimmway Farms; the supplier has issued a voluntary recall. So far, 39 cases of E. coli have been identified across 18 states, the Washington Post reports. Officials warn the true number could be higher, as many infected people recover at home without being tested for E. coli, and if a person is tested it can take as long as four weeks to confirm whether they are part of an outbreak, CNN reports.