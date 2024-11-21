Crime / Jussie Smollett Jussie Smollet Stunner: Court Overturns Conviction Illinois Supreme Court rules in case of actor's alleged hoax attack in 2019 By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Nov 21, 2024 10:19 AM CST Copied Actor Jussie Smollett listens as his sentence is read on March 10, 2022, in Chicago. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File) A big surprise in the case of actor Jussie Smollett: The Illinois Supreme Court has overturned his conviction on allegations that he staged a racist and homophobic attack against himself in downtown Chicago in 2019, per the AP. The Chicago Sun-Times calls it a "blockbuster" decision "that will spare the former Empire star a five-month jail sentence, if not clear his name." Key to the ruling: Smollett's appeal argued that a special prosecutor shouldn't have been allowed to intervene after the Cook County state's attorney initially dropped charges. The state's highest court heard arguments in September. The incident: Smollett, who's Black and gay, claimed two men assaulted him, spouted racial and homophobic slurs, and tossed a noose around his neck, leading to a massive search for suspects by Chicago police detectives and kicking up an international uproar. Smollett was on the television drama Empire, which filmed in Chicago, and prosecutors alleged he staged the attack because he was unhappy with the studio's response to hate mail he received. Conviction: A jury convicted him of five counts of disorderly conduct in 2021. Smollett has maintained his innocence and remained out of prison while pursuing his appeals. Initial deal: His attorneys have argued that the case was over when the Cook County state's attorney's office dropped an initial 16 counts of disorderly conduct after Smollett performed community service and forfeited a $10,000 bond. However, a grand jury restored charges after a special prosecutor took the case. From the ruling: "We are aware that this case has generated significant public interest," said Thursday's opinion, per the Chicago Tribune. What "would be more unjust than the resolution of any one criminal case would be a holding from this court that the State was not bound to honor agreements upon which people have detrimentally relied." (More Jussie Smollett stories.) Get breaking news in your inbox. What you need to know, as soon as we know it. Sign up Report an error