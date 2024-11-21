Jussie Smollet Stunner: Court Overturns Conviction

A big surprise in the case of actor Jussie Smollett: The Illinois Supreme Court has overturned his conviction on allegations that he staged a racist and homophobic attack against himself in downtown Chicago in 2019, per the AP. The Chicago Sun-Times calls it a "blockbuster" decision "that will spare the former Empire star a five-month jail sentence, if not clear his name."

Key to the ruling: Smollett's appeal argued that a special prosecutor shouldn't have been allowed to intervene after the Cook County state's attorney initially dropped charges. The state's highest court heard arguments in September.