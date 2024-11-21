Greene to Chair House DOGE Subcommittee

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene hasn't landed a Cabinet job, but she says will be working with President-elect Trump, Elon Musk, and Vivek Ramaswamy during the next Congress. The Republican lawmaker says she will chair a House Oversight Committee subcommittee that will work with Musk and Ramaswamy's Department of Government Efficiency , aka DOGE. "Our subcommittee's work will expose people who need to be FIRED," Greene said in a statement to CNN . "The bureaucrats who don't do their job, fail audits like in the Pentagon, and don't know where BILLIONS of dollars are going, will be getting a pink slip."

Rep. James Comer, chair of the House Oversight Committee, tells Fox News that the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency "will align with the Trump administration's priorities to eliminate government waste, streamline the federal government's operations, and cut red tape that's stifling jobs and increasing costs for the American people." He said the subcommittee will get the "chopping block going." DOGE, despite the name, is not a government department—Trump says Musk and Ramaswamy will work "outside of government" to recommend changes.

Musk and Ramaswamy outlined their plans, including rolling back regulations and requiring federal workers to come to the office five days a week, on Wednesday. Sources tell CNBC the House subcommittee won't be created until early next year, but Comer and Greene have met Ramaswamy and his team, and they are "already working together."