Trump Confirms Roles for Musk, Ramaswamy

President-elect Trump said Tuesday that Elon Musk and former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will lead a new "Department of Government Efficiency"—which is not, despite the name, a government agency. The acronym "DOGE" is a nod to Musk's favorite cryptocurrency, dogecoin, the AP reports. Trump said in a statement that Musk and Ramaswamy will work from outside the government to offer the White House "advice and guidance" and will partner with the Office of Management and Budget to "drive large scale structural reform, and create an entrepreneurial approach to Government never seen before." He added that the move would shock government systems and "will, potentially, become 'The Manhattan Project' of our time."