4 Tourists Die in Laos

An Australian teenager has died after drinking tainted alcohol in Vang Vieng, Laos, Australia's prime minister said Thursday, and the US State Department confirmed an American also died in the same party town, bringing the death toll to four in the poisoning incident, the AP reports. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told Parliament that 19-year-old Bianca Jones died after being evacuated from Laos for treatment in a Thai hospital. Her friend, also 19, remains hospitalized in Thailand. The US State Department confirmed that an American tourist had also died, but said it had no further comment out of respect to the families.

"This is every parent's very worst fear and a nightmare that no one should have to endure," Albanese told lawmakers, adding "we also take this moment to say that we're thinking of Bianca's friend Holly Bowles who is fighting for her life." The two Australian women fell ill on Nov. 13 after a night out drinking with a group. They are believed to have consumed drinks tainted with methanol, which is sometimes used as the alcohol in mixed drinks at disreputable bars and can cause severe poisoning or death. New Zealand's Foreign Ministry said Thursday one of its citizens was also unwell in Laos and could be a victim of methanol poisoning. Denmark's Foreign Ministry, when asked about the poisoning incident, said Wednesday that two of its citizens had died in Laos but would not provide further details.