Tastes Just Like Chicken: KFC's Wrapping Paper

Count on KFC to come up with possibly the weirdest wrapping paper you've ever heard of. The fast-food fried chicken chain likes to say its food is "finger-lickin' good," and apparently the wrapping paper is, too—they call it "lickable," and, per its description , it tastes like "KFC's Original Recipe Chicken with a refreshing hit of cranberry sauce and an aromatic pinch of sage from the sage and onion stuffing patty." Unfortunately, it's sold out. Per the New York Post , the wrapping paper was inspired by KFC's limited-time-only Stuffing Stacker Burger , which contains two original-recipe chicken fillets, a stuffing patty, and spicy cranberry sauce.

As for the wrapping paper, should you find some on the resale market, the description warns that it's "not intended for human consumption," though the products used to make it are all food-safe and nontoxic. It advises users to first remove a protective cover to access the lickable patches, not to lick any portion of the paper that isn't covered, not to share the lickable areas, not to let kids under age 5 lick it, and to throw it away after use. It also warns that because the flavor is "encapsulated," it may take a few licks to activate it. Last but not least: The product isn't suitable for vegetarians or vegans, the description warns. (More strange stuff stories.)