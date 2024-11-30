First Kim Sent Troops to Russia. Now, a Pledge

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed his country will "invariably support" Russia's war in Ukraine as he met Russia's defense chief, the North's state media reported Saturday. A Russia military delegation led by Defense Minister Andrei Belousov arrived in North Korea on Friday, amid growing international concern about the two countries' expanding cooperation after North Korea sent thousands of troops to Russia last month. The official Korean Central News Agency said that Kim and Belousov reached "a satisfactory consensus" on boosting a strategic partnership and defending each country's sovereignty, security interests, and international justice in the face of the rapidly changing international security environments in a Friday meeting, per the AP .

Kim said that North Korea "will invariably support the policy of the Russian Federation to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity from the imperialists' moves for hegemony," the KCNA said. North Korea has supported Russia's invasion of Ukraine, calling it a defensive response to what both Moscow and Pyongyang call NATO's "reckless" eastward advance and US-led moves to stamp out Russia's position as a powerful state. Kim slammed a US decision earlier in November to let Ukraine strike targets inside Russia with US-supplied longer-range missiles as a direct intervention in the conflict. He called recent Russian strikes on Ukraine "a timely and effective measure" that demonstrates Russia's resolve, the KCNA said.

According to US, Ukrainian, and South Korean assessments, North Korea has sent more than 10,000 troops to Russia, and some of them have already begun engaging in combat on the front lines. The US, South Korea, and others say North Korea has also shipped artillery systems, missiles, and other conventional weapons to replenish Russia's exhausted weapons inventory. Both North Korea and Russia haven't formally confirmed the North Korean troops' movements and have steadfastly denied reports of weapons shipments. In June, Kim and Putin signed a treaty requiring both countries to provide immediate military assistance if either is attacked. It's considered the two countries' biggest defense deal since the end of the Cold War.