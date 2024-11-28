London Is Losing Meat Market After Almost 900 Years

A market in the oldest part of London is getting the chop after more than 850 years as a place where meat and animals were bought and sold. A livestock market was established at the site in 1133, and the nearby Cowcross Junction marks where cattle used to be driven through city streets to Smithfield Market, the Guardian reports. The current meat market building, completed in the 1860s, "is a marvel of Victorian engineering, with a cavernous roof and train tracks running underneath it," per the New York Times . But the City of London Corporation, a governing body even older than the market, has decided to close it down by 2028.

The corporation had originally planned to move the meat market and Billingsgate fish market, a centuries-old market that was relocated to east London in 1982, to a new site on the outskirts of London. But after rising construction costs brought the project's cost well over $1 billion, the corporation voted this week to close down both markets and offer traders compensation and help finding new locations, the BBC reports. Traders said they were shocked by the move. "My dad was a butcher here in the 1960s. I was here as a little baby," a Smithfield trader called Pat told the Guardian. "Many of the people here are local. They've only known market life. It's the end of the work life I know."

Both sites are now likely to be converted to offices, apartments, and retail space. Since supermarket chains now get their meat directly from processing plants, "a wholesale meat market in the heart of London makes little sense," the Times notes, though critics of the move said the city's food security could be affected. The Evening Standard called closing the markets a "shameful abdication of duty." London "is at its best when it marries past with future. It is a Roman city fit for the 21st century," the newspaper's editors wrote. "The corporation ought to remember its unique role as custodian, and do better for the city, its traditions, and traders." (More London stories.)