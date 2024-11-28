'Motorcycle Mary' Was First to Finish Baja 500 Solo

Mary McGee, a female racing pioneer profiled in the Oscar-contending documentary Motorcycle Mary, has died. She was 87. Her family said McGee died of complications from a stroke at her home in Gardnerville, Nevada, on Wednesday, the AP reports, one day before the release of the short film on ESPN's YouTube channel. "Racing was never just about competition for me—it was about freedom, courage, and pushing myself beyond limits," McGee said for the documentary, per Deadline .

McGee had an accomplished racing resume, first in auto racing and later in motorcycle racing. She became a race car driver after being encouraged by her brother, though it was almost unprecedented for women at that time. Racing team owner Vasek Polak persuaded McGee to drive a Porsche Spyder, and she won races. Polak later urged her to try motorcycle racing, and she also excelled at that. McGee was the first person—man or woman—to complete the grueling Baja 500 off-road race in Mexico solo, which she did in 1975. It was actor Steve McQueen, a driver and racing enthusiast, who persuaded McGee to first take part in the Baja 500. She was in her 70s when she last raced.

McGee was the first woman to race motocross in the US, the first to compete in an international motocross competition, and the first to receive sponsorships from major brands. Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton was an executive producer on the film, which premiered at the Tribeca Festival in June, per Deadline. "Her legacy will live on as a trailblazer in the world of motorsports and beyond," he posted on Instagram. McGee was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 2018. "I hope my story inspires women and shows that with determination, anyone can carve their own path, no matter the odds," McGee said for the film's release. The documentary is posted here.