Swiatek Agrees to Suspension After Drug Test

Five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek accepted a one-month suspension after testing positive for the banned substance trimetazidine, a heart medication known as TMZ, the International Tennis Integrity Agency announced Thursday. Swiatek, who slid from No. 1 to No. 2 last month, failed a drug test in August, the AP reports. The organization said it determined that Swiatek's tainted urine sample was because of a contaminated medicine she took and so she bore a low level of responsibility.

She's the second high-profile player to test positive for a banned substance this year, joining Jannik Sinner. Currently the No. 1-ranked man, Sinner was fully cleared. "These are not cases of intentional doping," agency CEO Karen Moorhouse told reporters in a video call. She said there was no fault or negligence involved in Sinner's case and "no significant fault or negligence" in Swiatek's. "So I don't think this is a cause for concern for tennis fans and the like," Moorhouse said, per the AP. Here's a look at the two cases: