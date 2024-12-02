Aussie Driver's Surprise Passenger Slides Up Her Leg

Aussie police received a strange call over the weekend from motorists on the Monash Freeway outside Melbourne, detailing a barefoot woman trying to flag down other cars. When officers arrived, the woman's actions became clearer: She'd discovered a highly venomous creature in her car while driving, reports 9News . "The woman explained that she had been traveling at [50mph] on the freeway when she felt something on her foot and looked down to find a deadly tiger snake slithering up her leg," a police statement notes of the Saturday incident.

"Remarkably, she was able to fend the snake off her and weave through traffic before pulling over and leaping out of her car to safety," Victoria Police add, per CNN. Authorities note that the woman appeared to be in shock when they arrived, though she apparently hadn't been bitten, reports ABC Australia. Tim Nanninga from Melbourne Snake Control was called in to retrieve the snake, which he then released into the bush "well away from houses, people, and pets."

Nanninga, who joked that he played a Barry White CD to calm the roaming reptile, said he was able to track it down in the rear of the woman's vehicle thanks to the distinct musky odor the snake sends out when it feels threatened. "Normally when snakes are in cars they find a really nice little hidey hole and they can stay in for days and not come out, but we were lucky the snake moved along to the back of the car," Nanninga tells 9News. The woman seemed fine, though she was taken to a local hospital to get checked out. "And so ended one of the more bizarre welfare checks you'll ever hear about," police said. (More snakes stories.)