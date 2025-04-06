The Best Age to Get Married, Have a Kid, Retire

The Pew Research Center asked people around the world about the best age to hit some of the big milestones in life, and came up with some interesting averages. In addition to the US, surveys were conducted in Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico, Nigeria, Peru, the Philippines, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tunisia, and Turkey. The numbers on four key questions:

Marriage: Most put the mid-20s as the best age to get married, with the extremes being 21.2 in Bangladesh and 28.9 in Argentina.