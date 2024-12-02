SCOTUS Appears Likely to Uphold Flavored Vape Ban

A majority of Supreme Court justices didn't seem convinced Monday that federal regulators misled companies as they refused to allow them to sell sweet flavored vaping products following a surge in teen e-cigarette use. All three of the court's liberals and a few of its six conservatives appeared to support the Food and Drug Administration's arguments, CNN reports.

The court did raise questions about the FDA crackdown that included denials of more than a million nicotine products formulated to taste like fruit, dessert, or candy. Teen vaping use has since dropped to a decade low, but the agency could change its approach after the inauguration next month of President-elect Trump, who has promised to "save" vaping, the AP reports.