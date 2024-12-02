Australia's Biggest Cocaine Bust Was Very Easy

Australian authorities scored the biggest cocaine bust in the nation's history over the weekend, seizing more than 2 tons of cocaine worth about $500 million, reports the BBC. The remarkable thing was how easy it was: Authorities say the smugglers' boat broke down off the coast of Queensland, per CNN. Police arrested 13 people in all, counting people on the stranded boat and those on shore waiting for the shipment, reports the AP. A larger "motherboat" that transferred the drugs to the smugglers' boat was safely in international waters and was not boarded, police say.
As it turns out, the arrest may have been made even if the boat hadn't broken down. Police were watching the coast after receiving a tip that a motorcycle gang known as the Comancheros were planning a massive smuggling operation, said Australian Federal Police Commander Stephen Jay. Still, the breakdown made the bust much easier. The cocaine came from an unspecified nation in South America. All of those arrested were Australian citizens, and they included two juveniles. (More Australia stories.)