Australia's Biggest Cocaine Bust Was Very Easy

Australian authorities scored the biggest cocaine bust in the nation's history over the weekend, seizing more than 2 tons of cocaine worth about $500 million, reports the BBC. The remarkable thing was how easy it was: Authorities say the smugglers' boat broke down off the coast of Queensland, per CNN. Police arrested 13 people in all, counting people on the stranded boat and those on shore waiting for the shipment, reports the AP. A larger "motherboat" that transferred the drugs to the smugglers' boat was safely in international waters and was not boarded, police say.