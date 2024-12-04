Child Serial Killer Lucy Letby Questioned About More Deaths

"Britain's worst serial child killer of modern times," convicted of murdering seven infants and trying to kill seven more at a hospital in northern England, has been questioned in prison about more infant deaths, reports Reuters . All seven murders of which Letby was convicted last year occurred at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, where Letby worked as a neonatal nurse, between 2015 and 2016. The Cheshire Constabulary said Wednesday it "recently" spoke with the 34-year-old about additional infant deaths and "non-fatal collapses" at Countess of Chester and Liverpool Women's Hospital, where Letby trained as a student from October to December 2012 and January to February 2015, per Sky News .

The interview is part of a wider investigation of Letby's career, involving more than 4,000 admissions into neonatal units, per the BBC. In October, a BBC investigation uncovered potentially life-threatening incidents in roughly 33% of Letby's shifts in Liverpool. She was reportedly taking care of a baby boy who collapsed and was later found with water in his breathing tube at the hospital, as well as a baby boy who was allegedly poisoned with insulin at Countess of Chester. Neither case featured in Letby's trial.

In September, during an ongoing inquiry, Barrister Richard Baker KC said babies' breathing tubes were dislodged in about 40% of Letby's trainee shifts in Liverpool compared to the normal rate of less than 1% of shifts, per the BBC and Sky. Letby was convicted of trying to kill an infant by dislodging her breathing tube during a retrial earlier this year. A lawyer said Letby, currently serving 15 life sentences, voluntarily attended the police interview and "continues to maintain her innocence and as she has said throughout she has never and would never harm any child." The Cheshire Constabulary said more information would be shared "at the appropriate time." (A New Yorker article earlier this year cast serious doubt on Letby's conviction.)